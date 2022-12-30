Forum: Deputyship report submission more tedious with online system of Office of the Public Guardian

I refer to the letter from the Public Guardian, “Deputies can get help to submit online reports to Office of the Public Guardian” (Dec 27).

I am a joint deputy who was appointed in early 2020, and I filed annual reports manually in 2021 and 2022. My next report is due in early 2023.

The Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) no longer accepts manual reports; all reports must be filed through the Office of the Public Guardian Online System (OPGO).

I ran into several frustrating issues when I tried the OPGO.

First, there is a section for me to update my personal particulars. After I did this, the status still showed “in progress” although it took most of the information from the MyInfo service.

There is also a “nationality” field where I needed to select an option from a drop-down menu. But I was not able to make a selection. OPG has said it is a known bug.

Second, the system requires me to update the different Central Provident Fund (CPF) account balances as at the beginning and end of the reporting period. I did not have to do this when I filed manually.

This makes the reporting more tedious, as I need to request the statement of account from the CPF Board. I also do not see the need to include the information, as I am looking after only property and affairs.

The Finance Tracker is even more tedious to use.

Previously, I just needed to attach 12 bank statements to show all the income and expenses for the entire year in one scanned document.

In the OPGO, I have to attach a document for each transaction, without which the system will not capture the transaction.

For example, if in a month there are four transactions, say, for salary, Workfare, bank interest and bank account fee, I would need to attach the same bank statement four times, just for one month.

This is a waste of time.

While I support the use of an online system, I expected it to be simpler and more efficient. This is not the case for the OPGO.

Keh Eng Song