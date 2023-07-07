Forum: Depression is real and can be treated

I refer to the article “Pop diva Coco Lee dies at 48 following battle with depression” (July 6).

Sometimes we feel low or dispirited, and the mood tends to last for only a brief period of time.

But it can take root and turn into depression which can hit hard, distorting the way we feel, think and behave.

According to the World Health Organisation, approximately 280 million people in the world suffer from depression.

It must be emphasised that depression is real and should not be disregarded whether one believes it or not.

It is not a sign of personal weakness or a condition that can be willed away. It is not self-inflicted and it does not reflect an inability to cope.

Depression is deeper, more profound, and potentially more destructive than our passing sadness. But it is an illness that can be effectively treated.

Recognising and understanding the problem and getting help are critical in getting depression under control.

And just as with any other illness, persons with depression need to allow themselves the time and space to recover, and most importantly, be patient with themselves.

A person with depression should be supported and cared for within an environment of empathy.

Sherman Goh Keng Hwee