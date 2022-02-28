Forum: Deny those with mild or no symptoms entry to A&E department

I read with disappointment and frustration about the irresponsible and self-entitled behaviour of Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms flooding the accident and emergency (A&E) department at hospitals (Healthcare workers struggle as Covid-19 patients flood emergency rooms, Feb 25). This is totally unacceptable.

Our emergency rooms must cater to those who are seriously sick and need emergency care.

I suggest setting up a special area outside the entrance of the A&E department at all hospitals to screen the condition and purpose of a patient's visit. Provide patients with antigen rapid test kits for self-testing if need be.

Patients who have mild or no symptoms must be denied entry to A&E and be sent home to self-isolate.

If these patients cause trouble, ask hospital security or even the police to step in.

Spare no effort to stop irresponsible patients from straining healthcare workers and the healthcare system.

Susan Tan Lin Neo