Forum: Denouncing racism is not about any imposition placed on society

Recent racist incidents have drawn much media attention. While sensational details tend to be the focus of discourse, particularly defensive responses by Chinese individuals are also worth looking at as they may reveal the group narratives that enable racism to fester.

I refer to Mr Brent Lim Zi Jian's letter (Yes, condemn racism, but no need to compel people to speak out, June 14).

He claims that compelling individuals to decry racist behaviour, as supposedly demanded by Straits Times associate editor Chua Mui Hoong (Fighting racism calls for all to take a clear stand against it, June 11), is unconstitutional and leads us towards a slippery slope.

In reality, Ms Chua merely suggested that, as respectful citizens, opposing racism involves refusing its entry into our everyday conversations, through actively speaking out against ignorance or bigotry.

Mr Lim's words reveal only the extent that some will go to reframe progressive discourse about ethnic privilege as a threat to themselves.

As a Chinese myself, I am cognisant of the privileges I enjoy. I could never claim to understand the full extent of discrimination faced by my non-Chinese peers, not having experienced it first-hand.

The sentiments Mr Lim expressed are the sort of ammunition some people will use to rationalise inaction and evade responsibility - making the issue of racism about themselves.

We must recognise that while we may not be openly racist per se, by refusing to use our voices to expose racist ideologies or educate others, we become complicit in enabling those who are racist to continue subscribing to their beliefs unhindered.

Denouncing racism is not about the imposition placed on us. Instead, it is an act of acknowledging and making amends for the societal inequalities that the Chinese undeniably benefit from.

I strongly urge that we all actively involve ourselves in reversing this social ill, starting with our immediate social circles and platforms.

Tan Jen Han