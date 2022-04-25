Forum: Dengue case numbers expected to surge in coming months

We thank Dr Steven Ang Boon Kiang for his letter, "People still careless about stagnant water collecting as dengue cases rise" (April 20), and agree that the National Environment Agency (NEA) alone cannot stem dengue transmission. The fight against dengue requires a concerted effort from everyone to urgently do his part.

The number of weekly dengue cases continues to rise sharply, even before reaching the traditional peak dengue season from June to October. This is worrying as we are only in April, and we expect a further surge in dengue case numbers in the coming months.

The number of cases of Aedes mosquito breeding being detected has almost doubled, from around 1,300 to 2,400 from February to last month, at all types of premises. This has led to an increase in adult Aedes mosquito vectors present in our neighbourhoods which can transmit dengue.

NEA will continue to take strong enforcement action against premises where mosquito breeding is detected.

In July 2020, NEA began imposing heavier penalties for households found with repeat mosquito breeding offences and multiple mosquito breeding habitats. Offenders may face a fine of up to $5,000, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months, or both, for the first court conviction. Repeat offenders are given heftier penalties or sent to court. Enforcement was also tightened for construction sites and town councils.

While NEA conducts intensified vector control operations in dengue cluster areas, it is critical that everyone does his part to remove stagnant water from our environment, to deprive mosquitoes of potential breeding habitats. The most common mosquito breeding habitats detected in dengue cluster areas are domestic containers, flower pot plates and trays, ornamental containers, canvas and plastic sheets, and hardened soil and plant axils.

We seek everyone's support, especially households and residents, to take immediate action to reduce the mosquito population, by regularly practising the following Mozzie Wipeout "B-L-O-C-K" steps to target common mosquito breeding habitats:

Break up hardened soil

Lift and empty flowerpot plate

Overturn pails and wipe their rims

Change water in vases

Keep roof gutters clear and place BTI insecticide inside.

Tony Teo

Group Director

Environmental Public Health Operations

National Environment Agency