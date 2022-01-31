Forum: Demand will not be affected by plastic bag charge

The demand for plastic bags is significant in Singapore, where the majority of residents live in high-rise buildings and use plastic bags for waste disposal.

The proposed charge for disposable bags will not reduce the actual demand for them, but will just make people pay for the bags instead (Disposable bags may cost you 5 to 10 cents from 2023, Jan 28).

For supermarkets, there is little incentive to look into better solutions when shoppers are the ones who will bear the cost of it all.

Also, since this is like a green tax, instead of being collected by supermarkets, the proceeds should go to the Government for the greater good.

I hope the National Environment Agency can reconsider the proposed charge and seek other solutions to save the environment.

Too Kah Sam