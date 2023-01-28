Forum: Delivery drivers deprived of spaces at unloading bays due to illegal parking

I agree with Forum writer Ong Eng Hua’s points in his letter, “Unenforced rules may embolden others” (Jan 27).

I am a delivery driver and am often forced to search for an unoccupied parking space at the HDB loading and unloading bays. Many spaces are occupied illegally by non-commercial vehicles.

I am often forced to park along roads with double yellow lines, with my hazard lights on while doing my deliveries. As a result, I am often ticketed by parking wardens.

I try to plead that the delivery spaces are illegally occupied by others, but in vain.

On other days, I call the HDB enforcement hotline but no one arrives, sometimes even after an hour, despite my repeated calls.

Delivery drivers who are rushed for time cannot wait for those who park illegally to give way to us. Through no fault of ours, we are penalised and our appeals go unheard.

It is time the HDB reviewed its enforcement policies, otherwise ordinary delivery workers will bear the brunt of consequences arising from inconsiderate parking.

Richard Cheng