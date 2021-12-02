Forum: Deeper understanding of different religious beliefs bolsters society

A Youth Forum writer has made great points about how Singaporeans need to better appreciate the richness of our religious diversity (Parents should give kids chance to discover their own religious beliefs, Nov 29).

I also agree that we need to do more than just recognise the visible practices of other religions or simply tolerate them.

We need to understand each religion's origin, beliefs and worldview.

This helps people who are seeking solutions on a spiritual level to know the spiritual resources offered by each religion, so they can make personal choices.

I understand why people see value in religion and how it brings them joy and passion.

Religion brings social goods like improved mental well-being, transcendental purpose, and a stable worldview grounded in values.

I believe that one reason why Singapore's social fabric has remained strong, while many First World societies are fragmenting, is that we are a religious nation.

Singaporeans have drawn from a wealth of spiritual resources to cope with crises like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Religious values have also boosted buy-in of our "many helping hands" approach that ensures no one gets left behind in our progress.

Unfortunately, it seems that there are increasingly denigrating views towards religion, and forces that try to radicalise religion.

One way to strengthen our knowledge of diverse religions is for the Ministry of Education (MOE) to collaborate with the 10 major religious groups to curate a curriculum that teaches the worldviews of all 10 religions.

Teachers will also benefit from the richer appreciation of their students' worldviews, which will let them handle any religious misunderstandings with greater nuance.

I believe that when children are young, it is right for parents to impose their religious values on them, to build their children's character.

However, when children reach their pre-teen years, they can be exposed to the different worldview offerings of each religion through an MOE curriculum.

In a child's teenage years, it is right for parents to propose to their children the merits of their religious heritage and to let children develop their own convictions.

Ultimately, as a society, we need to rediscover the benefits that religion has for nation-building.

Religiosity is integral to our progress and identity. Let us build on it, and strengthen multi-religious education.

Samuel Tan