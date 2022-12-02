Forum: Dedicate more resources to understanding long Covid

Given the growing concern over long Covid’s impact on livelihoods (When long Covid comes back, Nov 30), Singapore could dedicate more resources towards understanding this condition, along the lines of initiatives like Researching Covid to Enhance Recovery in the United States.

More research would also help understand why most recover from Covid-19 without major issues.

Already, several theories to the possible causes of long Covid have emerged. Some have uncovered dysfunctional immunological activity months after recovery. Others suspect fragments of viral material may be triggering responses from the immune system. Another theory concerns the presence of “micro clots” that cause inflammation.

Research into long Covid will hopefully also lead to gains in related fields of medicine. For example, better understanding of immunological dysfunction may help us crack the code of autoimmune diseases, and analysing patients’ biomarkers can shed some light on fatigue, cognitive issues and other overlooked health conditions.

Qiyao Yim