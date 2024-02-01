Forum: Decorations light up Toa Payoh in festive cheer

Since I moved to Toa Payoh in 2019, I have always looked forward to the festive decorations around the area every year, from Christmas trees in December to figurines to welcome the Chinese New Year.

I especially appreciate the rows of decorative lights lining Toa Payoh Central and remember how enthralled my four-year-old daughter was when I cycled with her through the lit-up area.

I believe the People’s Association is in charge of the decorations, and I appreciate the effort to get people in the neighbourhood into the festive spirit.

Terence Tan Shien Yong