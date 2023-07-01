Forum: Debit card expired, subscription stopped, but charge still went through

Many credit or debit card users have their card details saved on a merchant’s app either by choice or because there is no option to not save the card details. Merchants can use the saved card details to auto-renew subscriptions.

Recently, my daughter had an auto charge on her debit card that was saved on a merchant’s app even though she had already e-mailed the merchant to unsubscribe herself from the membership rewards programme before the renewal date.

Furthermore, the card had already expired a month before.

She checked with the bank regarding the charge on the merchant’s system despite the card’s expiry. The bank explained that the transaction was allowed even though it had issued a new card because the details were the same as the expired card, except for a new CVV (card verification value) number.

I thought the CVV is an important detail that must be verified to execute a transaction. It doesn’t seem safe to allow a charge by a merchant to go through without the cardholder verifying the CVV.

Also, shouldn’t all merchant apps provide an option for users to save or not to save their card details?

The merchant eventually acknowledged the unsubscription and processed a refund, after we mentioned that we would proceed to lodge a police report if required to facilitate the refund.

Andrew Tan Kok Chua