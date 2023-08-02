Forum: Death should not be seen as the only solution to suffering

It is indeed time for us to have robust and open conversations on assisted dying as Singapore is set to become a “super-aged” society in 2026 (Conversation on euthanasia should enter end-of-life discussions here, July 29).

As much as it is important to empathise with those facing unimaginable pain and respect their right to make choices about their own bodies and lives, should death be seen as the only solution to end unbearable suffering?

What is the impact on the value of human life in a society where death is seen as a quick-fix solution to pain and suffering?

Life is an invaluable gift that should be protected and cherished. As individuals and as a society, it is our duty to promote and preserve the sanctity of life in all its forms.

Assisted suicide and euthanasia undermine this fundamental principle, as they involve intentional ending of life prematurely. If we were to legalise these practices, we risk devaluing the significance of life itself, and there are concerns about potential abuses, especially for vulnerable individuals who may be coerced into making a decision they may not truly desire.

A person experiencing severe physical and emotional pain may feel hopeless and seek a way out, but it is crucial to offer them compassionate care, support and proper treatment as the solution instead of death.

By embracing assisted suicide or euthanasia, we risk eroding the compassion, empathy and interconnectedness that hold our communities together.

Palliative care, pain management, psychological support and enhanced end-of-life services should be widely accessible and prioritised to provide the best possible quality of life for individuals facing terminal illnesses.

Adelin Tan Geok Lin