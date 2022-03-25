Forum: Deadlines for ElderShield disability assessments to be extended

We refer to the letters by Madam Ng Mei Ling (Postpone need for repeat disability assessments now, March 15) and Mr Ng See Chye (Waive disability reassessment requirement for those whose condition is permanent, March 18) on the requirement of a severe disability assessment to continue receiving ElderShield payouts.

In the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Agency for Integrated Care has been closely monitoring the case load of general practitioners performing severe disability assessments for the community.

We will be extending the deadline for the claimants to undergo their disability assessment during this period, and they will continue receiving payouts.

We have also reached out to Madam Ng and Mr Ng on the need for severe disability assessment of their family members.

In general, ElderShield claimants who have been assessed to have permanent severe disability do not need to be reassessed as regularly.

Members of the public who have queries about the severe disability assessment requirement for ElderShield can call our hotline on 1800-650- 6060 or reach us via e-mail at apply@aic.sg

Kelvin Lim

Chief, Grants Division

Agency for Integrated Care