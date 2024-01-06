Forum: Deadline to use vouchers may spur impulse buying

I appreciate the supermarkets for their initiative in offering return vouchers, and for helping consumers to maximise the value of their dollars (Supermarkets offer deals for those using CDC vouchers, Jan 4).

However, it is essential to address concerns arising from the deadlines imposed on these offers.

While the intention is to stimulate swift spending, the short deadlines may lead to impulse buying, causing people to buy more than intended and contributing to unnecessary stockpiling.

Supermarkets deserve praise for promoting community well-being, but there is a need for a more balanced approach.

Having deadlines undermines responsible spending, causing consumers to make rushed decisions rather than thoughtful choices.

Supermarkets should reconsider this move, and allow consumers the flexibility to make considered decisions over a longer period.

I am also disappointed with FairPrice’s “while stocks last” policy on its return vouchers. Again, this may pressure consumers into spending quickly.

FairPrice should extend the offer throughout the validity period, ensuring that every eligible customer has an equal chance to benefit. In the same vein, it should also extend the availability of its return vouchers.

Tan Joon Mian