Forum: Dangerous wave of divisions, differences in a 'deglobalised' world

While globalisation embraces differences, the world has strangely turned increasingly binary.

Conservative/liberal, right/left, us/them - these divides seem to permeate whatever issues we discuss. And if a person does not agree with us, we cut him short.

We have become polarised to the extreme. We have become warriors to protect our turfs, both in physical and virtual spaces.

Clicks and likes affirm our views. The Internet serves as a court of justice. The competition to shape narratives has never been easier with mass reach over the online space.

But isn't this the antithesis of globalisation? There seems to be narrower space for differences.

Even before we begin the process of hearing anyone out, the outcome seems preordained. If you are not with us, then you are against us. No "ifs" or "buts". Full stop.

We are social animals who need to be accepted. The need to belong affects how we think and act. Out of fear, we succumb to what is popular.

Taken to the extreme, this "witch hunting" may destroy one's livelihood, even life.

This wave of "deglobalisation" is dangerous. It divides more than unites.

Few sit neatly into a distinct group on all issues. A person may be "pro" something but "against" another thing, and this may differ from the next person's preferences.

By nature, we cannot be winnowed into boxes because we are different. The world is big enough for more than one view.

Lee Teck Chuan