Forum: Danger of suicidal thoughts is in how person reacts to them

Suicide rates are often seen as a visible and quantifiable aspect of the mental health of a nation (476 suicides reported in Singapore in 2022, 98 more than in 2021, July 2).

There have been many developments to improve the mental health of the population. These include gaining knowledge about which social factors are most likely to produce changes in rates of suicide; a greater awareness of the strategies to prevent suicide; and understanding how depression and hopelessness may propel one to suicidal behaviour.

These developments are important, but they are just ways of looking at the suicidal process. What defeats people is not an idea about themselves, the world or the future, but a profound sense that their mental pain cannot be tolerated a moment longer.

Thus, the danger arises not from the initial urgency of suicidal thoughts, but from what happens next _ whether a person is able to confront his suicidal tendencies in a way that does not make them worse, but allows them to pass in their own time.

There is much that presents a real and often tragic puzzle to be solved by family and friends, and doctors and other professionals involved with someone who has committed or attempted suicide.

Suicide is usually the most individual of acts. And it is often difficult to assess what means exist for preventing suicide and draw conclusions that are general and can apply across a number of situations.

Also, can simply keeping in contact with vulnerable people help prevent suicide?

Sherman Goh Keng Hwee