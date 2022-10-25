Forum: Damage can be done with stolen e-mail addresses and phone numbers

My wife and I were concerned when we both received phishing SMSes on Oct 16 and 18. While we had received phishing SMSes before, it had never happened to both of us at the same time. We wondered if it was simply a coincidence.

Then we heard the news that Carousell’s data was compromised, and that a database allegedly containing the information of 2.6 million accounts had been uploaded on Oct 12. As my wife and I were both Carousell users, we suspect that we were among the users whose information was stolen.

Carousell has assured users that no payment-related information was compromised. I feel that a lot of damage can be done with stolen e-mail addresses and phone numbers. It would have been very easy for people not paying attention to fall for those phishing SMSes.

The relevant authorities should investigate this matter further.

Dominic Gan