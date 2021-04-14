Forum: Daily number of imported Covid-19 cases worrying

I am concerned when I read the daily update on imported Covid-19 cases and see a large number of foreigners, some holding dependant's pass, work permits or student passes and coming from countries with very high infection numbers.

As Singapore is not out of the woods yet, I wonder why we are not closing our borders and stopping imported cases.

We have had to deal with the high social and economic costs of this pandemic for more than a year.

Do we want to take any more chances or risks, and potentially have to go through trying times once again?

Peter Khaw