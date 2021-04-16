Forum: Daily inquiries on selling flat a nuisance

Living in our Housing Board flat has been an absolute delight for my family.

Singapore is our home. We love our neighbourhood, have kind neighbours and, even with the sudden Covid-19 outbreak, there is nowhere else we would rather be.

We have fulfilled the minimum occupation period. Every day, we get realtors knocking on our door or pressing our doorbell to ask if we wish to sell our flat or if we have time for a survey.

It is a disruption to our everyday life, especially when one is working from home and juggling other responsibilities.

Furthermore, I had to purchase a letterbox for my gate, as pamphlets are often slotted through my gate or door, and sometimes even left at my doorstep. This is an unruly way of finding a potential client.

I am very disheartened by the amount of paper that I discard due to this kind of advertising.

Do I need to put a sign outside my unit saying that I do not wish to sell? I believe it is one's right to choose not to disclose this to a stranger.

When I hear knocking on my door, I wonder if it is because there is someone in danger seeking help. I could pretend not to hear it and not attend to it each time it happens.

Should I shrug it off as another inconsiderate agent or be a responsible person who could perhaps assist someone in need?

Chitra S. Kumarasamy