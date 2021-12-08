Forum: Cyclists riding through crowded pedestrian areas

I refer to Mr Andrew Seow Chwee Guan's letter, "Few cyclists follow rules at pedestrian-only zone" (Dec 6).

The sight of cyclists in areas mainly used by pedestrians is not uncommon.

I have even seen cyclists riding through very crowded pedestrian areas such as the spaces in front of coffee shops.

These spaces are used not just by pedestrians but also by coffee shop stallholders who sometimes rush in and out of the shop to serve customers seated in the eating area across the pathway.

What if a cyclist were to crash into a stallholder carrying hot food? The stallholders would not normally expect a cyclist in this space.

I think the absence of identification such as a registration plate on bicycles contributes to cyclists having this nonchalant attitude towards pedestrians.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip