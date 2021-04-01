Forum: Cyclists at Rail Corridor racing across bridges instead of dismounting

The recently revamped section of the Rail Corridor in Bukit Timah has attracted a lot of visitors, including cyclists (Section of Rail Corridor reopens with new features, access points, March 23).

On most days, traffic on the trail is heavy and on weekends, it can be jam-packed, especially at the Upper Bukit Timah Truss Bridge and Bukit Timah Truss Bridge.

As someone who regularly walks on this trail, I have noticed that many cyclists, especially those on racing bikes and mountain bikes, treat the trail like a race circuit or mountain bike trail.

Despite signs asking cyclists to dismount and walk across the narrow bridge, most do not observe this rule.

They race across the bridges, where large numbers of people congregate to take pictures, sometimes moving so silently from behind that someone could easily be caught unawares.

Many of these racing bikes do not have bells to warn people in front of them. The cyclists also ignore the speed limit.

I have written to the National Parks Board via the OneService app about this dangerous situation.

So far, I have not seen any improvement in the behaviour of the cyclists. Some have challenged me regarding the rules when I tried to raise the issue with them.

With the Government encouraging more to take up cycling, there is a need for cyclists to know the rules.

I suggest that all bicycle shops highlight the speed limit on paths shared with pedestrians to customers purchasing bikes.

The authorities should enforce speed limits, perhaps by sending officers to the Rail Corridor at random timings to make sure cyclists heed the rules, and find a solution to this problem.

Ng Suan Eng