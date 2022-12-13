Forum: Cyber wellness curriculum refreshed to ensure relevance and keep students safe

We thank Dr Oh Jen Jen for her views on the need to update the school curriculum regularly to teach students about the evolving dangers in the digital space (Update cyber wellness curriculum to keep kids safe from sexual offenders, Dec 8).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has put greater emphasis on cyber wellness in the refreshed Character and Citizenship Education curriculum. Cyber wellness lessons are taught through authentic scenarios and discussions on contemporary issues. Students learn to recognise risks in the digital space, including the possibility of being catfished, and are taught ways to keep themselves safe.

Students are encouraged to support peers who require help with cyber-related issues. They can also approach teachers and school counsellors who are trained to help those in need.

We agree with Dr Oh that parents are crucial partners in guiding students to be responsible and discerning users of the digital space. Thus, beyond curriculum materials, schools are provided with cyber wellness resources to involve parents in this effort.

Online dangers will continue to evolve in nature and form. MOE will ensure that cyber wellness lessons stay relevant to equip students with the awareness and competencies to navigate the digital space safely.

Loh Wee Cheng

Divisional Director, Student Development Curriculum Division 1

Ministry of Education