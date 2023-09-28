Forum: Customers advised to buy only enough postage for their needs from now to Oct 9

We refer to Mr Gregory Lou Wei Ming’s letter, “Why are sales of stamp booklets suspended till after price hike?” (Sept 25).

SingPost has been absorbing inflationary costs, and essentially keeping our postage rates constant since 2014. This rate increment is necessary for SingPost to continue serving the nation while allowing further exploration of a more sustainable postal business model in the long term.

We understand that consumers may be impacted, and will be issuing a first local stamp booklet of 10 stamps to each household to help manage the postage increase. Households can look forward to receiving the stamp booklet from end-October 2023.

Customers are advised to buy only enough postage for their needs from now to Oct 9, so they do not have to top up postage when the new rates are effective.

As a listed company, SingPost is committed to balancing the need to provide good public postal services while ensuring viability to safeguard the interests of its shareholders.

Neo Su Yin

CEO Singapore

SingPost