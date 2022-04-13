Forum: Customer service starts with management

Customer service in Singapore can be far from desirable (Create shopping experiences that stand out to draw customers back, April 11). Bosses, as well as customers, seem to think that customer service starts and ends with the front-line staff.

I suspect many bosses start a business and depend solely on their front line to deliver results. They lack an in-depth understanding of what customer service is about. Customer service does not start or end with the front line, but with management.

To deliver a memorable customer experience that will lead to repeat business, what is important is to have a proper connection between staff and management first.

Management must first deliver memorable "employee experiences" before the front-line staff can deliver memorable customer experiences.

Goh Eng Chai