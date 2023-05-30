Forum: Curb use of phones in school and promote reading instead

I could not agree more with the writer of the op-ed, “University students need to pick up the reading habit they had in primary school” (May 28).

My daughter entered secondary school this year. The love for books we cultivated in her by reading to her regularly since she was young seems to have been eroded.

Although her school reminds parents to ensure students do not use their phones excessively, ironically, they are allowed to scroll freely through their phones before lessons begin at 7.35am, during recess and before attending their co-curricular activities. This seems to be the prevalent practice in many secondary schools.

In contrast, during her primary school years, there was a dedicated library corner in the classroom and pupils would start the day with morning reading. This initiative was aimed at fostering a reading culture, from which my daughter benefited greatly.

When I expressed my concerns about phone usage to the school, it said it wants to give students autonomy and teach them to use their phones responsibly. I do not disagree with this intent.

However, if adults today struggle with controlling their own phone usage, wasting hours on social media and online games, is it reasonable to expect 13-year-olds to have such self-discipline?

The benefits of reading are extensive and the excessive use of mobile phones is detrimental.

I hope secondary schools will take steps to address the issue of phone usage and find ways to promote a culture of reading.

Ryan Yeo