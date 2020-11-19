Forum: Cumbersome process to update e-mail address

Corporations with poor processes show just how little they care about customers (Keppel Electric's customer reward process outmoded, Nov 13).

In 2017, when I wanted to update my name with the Singapore Exchange (SGX), it told me to visit its customer service centre in person. Otherwise, I would have to go to a law firm to notarise a copy of my identity card, to be mailed together with a downloaded, printed and completed form.

Up until last month, SGX still required a physical form for updating an e-mail address, before it allowed users to log in with their SingPass ID and password and update particulars using the SingPass Mobile app.

The customer service manager said this was necessary due to guidelines from the Monetary Authority of Singapore on digital signatures for transactions with financial institutions.

Yet every single one of the banks I use has updated my e-mail address swiftly, all without needing SingPass Mobile or physical forms.

SGX is in fact the only one out of more than 30 organisations that failed to do so.

Is this a standard becoming of "Asia's leading and trusted market infrastructure" - which is how SGX describes itself - especially in this digital age?

Terence Lim