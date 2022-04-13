Forum: Culture is not a good enough justification for gender bias

I refer to the letter by Forum writer Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan, "No need to rush women's development - nuanced approach to change may be better" (April 12).

Culture is not a good enough justification for discrimination and bias. If we accepted this, then we would still be following several outdated practices which were sanctioned by culture at one time or other.

Many changes do not happen organically. We have to make conscious decisions and policy changes to make them happen.

Further, and more importantly, this is really not a fight of women versus men.

As Mr Loh says, women are integral to men's lives as mothers, daughters, sisters and wives. Are mothers, wives, daughters and sisters not worth giving up some nebulous ideas of culture?

By Mr Loh's own argument, when women gain, men do too. So, let's take action to improve women's lives and benefit both men and women.

Seetha Sharma