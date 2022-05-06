Forum: Culprit disciplined, but bird feeding continues

I have written several letters to the relevant authorities regarding pigeon feeding in Geylang East, but little has been done to mitigate the problem.

The National Parks Board (NParks) told me the culprit had been identified and penalised, and discouraged from feeding pigeons.

I am thankful for NParks' efforts, but someone is still feeding pigeons in Geylang East.

Piles of sliced bread attracting flocks of birds are a common sight next to pavements, near hawker centres and, worst of all, next to a playground popular with children.

Regular feeding of pigeons leading to overpopulation is bad as pigeon droppings can spread diseases. The children at the playground are being put at risk.

As a concerned resident, I will play my part to keep my estate clean and hygienic. I hope the authorities can work together to come up with harsher penalties to deter recalcitrant pigeon feeders, who are putting residents at risk.

Wong Chui Har