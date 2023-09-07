Forum: Cubs’ Lion City Cup performance shows much promise

The recent Lion City Cup final between the Singapore Under-15 team and Thai side BG Pathum was awesome (Singapore U-15s lose on penalties to Thai side BG Pathum in Lion City Cup final, Sept 3).

Although the Singapore U-15s lost the match on penalty kicks, the way the Singapore team played appears very promising for the future.

The Singapore team fell behind with an own goal at the beginning of the match, but the way they fought back to equalise just before normal time ended was commendable.

The outstanding teamwork, brilliant individual plays to take on the opposing team and the team’s fighting spirit were refreshing to witness from the Cubs.

I hope these players are kept together when they progress to the senior national team. If they are, the Singapore Lions will roar again soon.

Tan Lee Kai