Forum: Crypto rules a bold move to protect public from high-risk trading

The proposal by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to impose tighter rules for crypto trading is a bold and calculated decision in the right direction (MAS proposes tighter rules for crypto trading, Oct 27).

The well-conceived and comprehensive framework will inevitably hit the crypto industry with a reduced volume of transactions and earnings. However, safeguarding the financial interest of the public is of paramount importance.

Without a doubt, cryptocurrency trading is a high-risk activity.

The price movements are exceptionally volatile and wide fluctuations could result in substantial losses in the value of the investments.

The concepts are also technically complex and difficult to understand, unlike traditional financial products.

Hackers can gain access to the cryptocurrency wallets of investors and exchange accounts to steal the digital assets.

Some crypto firms encountered massive losses after being hacked. Several companies have ceased operations, resulting in the customers incurring significant losses in their investments.

It is inappropriate to classify cryptocurrencies as financial products, as they have no intrinsic value.

Some countries have banned the trading of cryptocurrencies. Certainly, the Singapore authorities would have considered that option, in view of the unregulated nature of such financial instruments that attracts criminals for nefarious activities and illicit money flows.

Putting in place rules without banning and shutting down such platforms once again shows that the MAS is astute and perceptive in its approach towards confronting the myriad challenges in the financial industry.

Investors can have peace of mind and confidence in placing their financial assets here.

Lim Kheng Yee