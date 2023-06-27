Forum: Crucial to have a president capable of safeguarding Singapore’s reserves

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will contest the upcoming presidential election, which is slated to be called by Sept 13.

Among the constitutional duties of the president, two key ones are ensuring the prudent use of the nation’s reserves and overseeing the appointment of key public office-holders.

The president plays an important role as the “second key” and is meant to be an independent safeguard against a profligate and rogue government wanting to squander the country’s hard-earned reserves.

Mr Tharman is chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, deputy chairman of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and chairman of the Economic Development Board’s International Advisory Council.

He co-chairs the Global Commission on the Economics of Water, and currently chairs the board of trustees of the Group of Thirty, an independent global council of economic and financial leaders from the public and private sectors.

He was also the first Asian chair of the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the policy advisory committee of the International Monetary Fund.

It took Singapore close to 60 years to get to where it is today, with a sizeable amount of reserves, amid rapidly changing global landscapes and geo-political environment. We can ill afford to have anyone less than capable to safeguard our reserves built with sweat and blood.

Chen Seh Choong