Forum: Creativity should be encouraged in dance performance

We should be encouraging creativity and innovation, not stifling them (Dance troupe withdraws from Chingay 2021 after criticism, Dec 30).

I am saddened by the criticism levelled at Dance Spectrum International (DSI), whose dancers were seen wearing tutus under their lion dance costumes in a video of the troupe's preparation for the parade.

Equally dispiriting is that DSI has decided to pull out of the annual parade in celebration of Chinese New Year because of the tutu issue.

I think that the addition of tap dance will make the performance unique.

I am sure people would like to see something different and fun in lion dance.

I would agree that this type of dance must not be performed during religious and cultural festivals, to avoid any form of insensitivity that may arise.

To the young dancers who have been on the receiving end of personal attacks and abuse on social media, I exhort them to remain steadfast and move on with DSI.

I believe that there are many people who look forward to your performances.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng