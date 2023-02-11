Forum: Create workplaces that foster dignity of blue-collar workers

Mr Vignesh Narayanan’s letter was insightful and articulated many valid points (When a woman warned her daughter not to become a trashman like me, Feb 7).

People desire dignity from their work. However, this goal is more elusive for blue-collar workers, whose occupations may not offer qualities typically associated with workplace dignity. Material differences, such as lower wages and fewer company benefits, are some examples.

Dignity comes from the way people treat and are treated by others. Blue-collar workers do not believe they are considered by others to be valuable, more so in a society that equates value with compensation, power and credentials.

Blue-collar workers also sense that their competence is often marginalised or dismissed outright.

To educate the public on the value and dignity of blue-collar work and simultaneously empower blue-collar workers to construct positive self-identities about their occupations and social positions, government agencies, non-profit organisations and employers could collaborate to enhance the work experiences and meaning of work for blue-collar workers.

They could nurture organisational cultures that prioritise the dignity of workers, and invest in developing best practices for creating and sustaining dignity in blue-collar workplaces.

One example could be, say, providing hawker centre workers with standard aprons that not only keep dirt off their clothes when they are cleaning tables and washing dishes, but also let them see themselves as professional crew members, such as restaurant crew.

With government initiatives (The rocky road to raising low-end pay scales, Feb 1) and people championing the dignity of blue-collar work, the day will soon come when we can collectively bridge the gap between white-collar and blue-collar professionals.

Woon Wee Min