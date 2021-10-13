Forum: Create route to Tan Tock Seng Hospital through mall

The latest changes in Covid-19 measures include barring unvaccinated people from entering shopping malls (Unvaccinated can no longer enter malls, dine in from Oct 13, Oct 10).

Some shopping malls serve as shortcuts for many people to walk from point A to point B.

An example is the route from the bus stop in front of Novena Square. Many passengers walk through Novena Square and Square 2 as a convenient shortcut to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

It would be ideal if the shopping malls could create a passageway for those who cannot enter the mall but need to walk from that bus stop to the hospital and back.

Ng Chee Kheon