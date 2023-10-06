Forum: Create our own ‘sakura’ parks

The trumpet tree is Singapore’s equivalent of a cherry blossom tree. The beauty of trumpet trees when they blossom a few times a year always causes excitement.

However, the trees are found scattered in various locations, at best with around 10 trees in one area. They therefore lack the “wow” factor you get with the cherry blossom or sakura parks in Japan.

With the North-South Corridor freeing up considerable open spaces for gardens and parks, can NParks consider carving out a sizeable area to plant trumpet trees and create our very own “sakura” parks?

Lim Yeow Siang