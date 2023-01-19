Forum: Create localised language model that takes in nuances of region

The most popular large language models being used, such as OpenAI’s GPT-3, are primarily trained on Western data and materials, leaving a gap in their understanding and representation of Asian cultures and languages.

I believe that Singapore, in collaboration with other Asean countries, should start a project to address this gap and create a large language model that is more localised.

By training the model on Asian datasets and materials in local languages, it would allow for a deeper understanding of the nuances and context of the region, resulting in more relevant information.

Verifiable translation would be improved, as the model would have a better understanding of the context and meaning behind words. This would be especially valuable in fields such as diplomacy, business and education.

With a large language model that is able to understand and generate text in multiple South-east Asian languages, businesses would be able to expand their reach and provide better services for their customers. Additionally, the project would also create jobs and stimulate innovation in the field of natural language processing.

This project would be a valuable step towards building a more connected and harmonious Asean community. By fostering collaboration and understanding among the participating countries, the project would help to build stronger ties and promote mutual understanding and respect.

Ed Cheong Tuck Kuan