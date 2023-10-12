Forum: Create carnival-like vibe at stadiums during football matches to boost attendance

The oft-heard lament of Singapore football is the lack of fan support during Singapore Premier League (SPL) matches.

SPL teams often face a challenge in building supporter numbers, and attracting fans to watch their clubs in action on match days.

To improve attendance, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) should consider tying up with popular sportswear and food and beverage giants to support the league.

FAS could rope in companies such as Puma, Nike, McDonald’s and Pizza Hut to set up mini stalls at the various venues during SPL matches to create a bazaar-like atmosphere.

These sponsors would be allowed to promote their goods, showcase their products, and engage with their target audiences at the stadiums. Fans could get discounts on merchandise by presenting their SPL ticket stubs.

SPL clubs could also boost fan support by promoting their teams through sales of their merchandise, such as replica jerseys and T-shirts.

With the higher attendance at the matches, SPL clubs would get a boost, and players may be further motivated to raise their game.

A. Thiyaga Raju