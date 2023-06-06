Forum: Crashes caused by drunk drivers are not ‘accidents’

In recent weeks, I have read several news reports about drunk drivers causing horrific damage and these have been described as “accidents” (Two drivers arrested for suspected drink driving in separate accidents on Sunday, May 30; Man arrested for suspected drink driving after colliding into street lamp, traffic light in Sengkang, May 28; Man arrested for suspected drink driving after accident in Hougang, May 7).

Thankfully, no one died in those incidents.

But in late 2022, a man was arrested for drink driving and dangerous driving causing death (Man arrested for drink driving in alleged hit-and-run accident along Adam Road that killed cyclist, Dec 1, 2022).

A crash caused by a drunk driver is more than an “accident”. When someone chooses to drink and then operate a motor vehicle, he is breaking the law.

Calling it an “accident” excuses the actions of the driver, and diminishes the pain and suffering of those affected by their actions.

Donald Collins Roth