Forum: Crack down on sites offering ghostwriting services to student

I have been a lecturer at various educational institutions for more than 20 years.

Ghostwriting services that offer to assist students in cheating in their assignments and online examinations have become easily accessible, and many students in both public and private institutions appear to be making use of these services.

These service providers openly tout their "success stories" on their websites. Past assignment questions and other materials from various institutions are available for viewing, likely infringing the copyright of the authors.

I find it appalling that these websites claim to have helped nursing and medical students to cheat.

The authorities should look into blocking these ghostwriting websites or at least put in place some measures to deter students from making use of such services.

They make a mockery of our education system.

Ong Kim Heng