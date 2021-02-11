Forum: Covid-19 patient had to complete full 21 days of isolation as he tested positive on day 14

We thank Mr Osman Mahmud Durrani for his letter (Quarantine period lengthened and I was asked to share a room, Feb 4).

All Covid-19 patients are housed at an appropriate care facility for up to 21 days from confirmation of Covid-19 infection to ensure full recovery.

Patients who are clinically well enough to be discharged from acute medical care before 21 days, but who still test positive for Covid-19, are housed at a community care facility (CCF) till after 21 days.

Mr Osman was confirmed to have the Covid-19 infection on Jan 17 and was warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases until Jan 29. He was transferred to the CCF at D'Resort for the remainder of his isolation period.

Mr Osman had to complete the full 21 days of isolation as his polymerase chain reaction test on day 14 of his illness was positive.

Patients who are cared for at CCFs are Covid-19 cases, hence they do not carry any risk of transmitting the virus to one another even if they were to share a room.

Patients at CCFs are placed in twin-sharing rooms as a default. Requests for single occupancy within twin-sharing rooms are assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Patients admitted to our public hospitals are briefed on their discharge plans prior to their transfer to CCFs. They are also provided with an information kit containing information on the discharge criteria at the CCFs. Staff are also available at CCFs to address any concerns that the patients may have.

Vince Tan

Director (Operations)

Case Management Task Group

Ministry of Health