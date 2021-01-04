Forum: Covid-19 pandemic could be impetus to reinvent approach to economic growth

Former Singapore Economic Development Board officer Abel Ang spent three years in Germany in the early 2000s. He was given the task of inviting German multinational corporations to invest in Singapore to accelerate their Asian expansion (When the going gets tough, the tough can handle it, Jan 3).

With his time in Germany, he was able to compare the resilience of the Germans and Singaporeans in their response to the pandemic.

He highlighted the German economy's resilience due to its dependence on manufacturing - building a strong engineering base, underpinned by an emphasis on education, apprenticeships and other in-work training. The economic resilience of the country is evidenced by the steep rebounds in manufacturing output in recent months.

In contrast, Singapore can no longer depend on its manufacturing sector, which created jobs and wealth for the past 40 years. Manufacturing contribution to Singapore's gross domestic product has dropped over the years.

As the threat of Covid-19 starts to wind down with the arrival of vaccines, Singapore must move from relief not only to recovery, but also to reinvention.

So what needs to be reinvented?

The virtues of Germany's strong engineering base with an emphasis on apprenticeship have been extolled by our various government agencies after each study trip to the country.

One of the key attributes of German apprenticeships is the respect for practical work or what is commonly known as blue-collar work.

Before the pandemic, Singaporeans were already struggling with the deeper problem of "skills mismatch" as the economy restructured.

At the same time, with new technology transforming work, businesses were struggling to find workers with the skills to man new machines and manage new processes.

Perhaps the pandemic is the impetus needed to reinvent our approach to developing our workforce, to revive our economy and to reduce our dependence on foreign workers for blue-collar jobs.

Liu Fook Thim