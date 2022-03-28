Forum: Covid-19 measures relaxed, but life is not back to normal

Many Singaporeans welcome the relaxation of measures to control the spread of Covid-19. We have missed getting together and dining out in bigger groups with our families and friends.

Many have tried to remind us that the relaxation of rules is not based on the assumption that we are now less likely to get Covid-19.

In fact, we have been warned that we are more likely to get Covid-19. We have been asked to be personally responsible when we weigh the risks and benefits of what we do.

Those who are healthy might think that the risks of being infected are low and that the benefits of relaxing measures far outweigh the risks.

There are two aspects of potential exposure we should consider.

The impact on those who are vulnerable, who include people who have not been vaccinated or whose immune systems are compromised.

The more the virus spreads, the more likely these people will be exposed and may even die.

The more the virus spreads, the more likely these people will be exposed and may even die. If you are healthy, you may recover quickly. However, be aware of the possibility of long Covid, which can have an impact on your life for years to come.

There are always hard choices in life. Make these choices based on knowledge and risk. You can do what you missed doing, but don't think that life is back to normal.

Ang Miah Boon