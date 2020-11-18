Forum: Covid-19: Difficult times ahead for Singapore economy

Industry watchers in the aviation sector had already noticed the Airbus A-380 jumbo jet was the elephant in the room, even before Covid-19 brought international air travel to a sudden stop early this year.

The aircraft is just too inefficient for airlines to profit from flying it. Their fortunes will worsen during the prolonged pandemic and deep economic recession.

Singapore Airlines (SIA), which has many A-380 aircraft in its fleet, has a long road to recovery ahead.

Just last month, the Monetary Authority of Singapore warned that the current economic crisis will take longer to recover from than past recessions (Singapore likely to take longer to recover from Covid-19, Oct 29).

Besides SIA's plight, Singapore will need to overcome many more mammoth economic challenges caused by the current crisis.

These include the increasing number of unemployed Singaporeans, the large number of unfilled new jobs for new businesses, and the growing number of micro and small businesses in debt because of cashflow problems.

Others include the over-capacity at Changi Airport (even without building Terminal 5), cruise ships going nowhere, vacant rental and commercial properties, large, quiet department stores, empty hotel rooms, under-visited theme parks and integrated resorts, fleets of parked tour buses, near-empty cinema halls and the unsustainable number of foreign workers.

Retail icon Robinsons' decision to cease operations for good after 162 years in business is yet another stark reminder of the difficult times ahead for the Singapore economy.

It is no longer a simple question of "to be or not to be" but an urgent question of how Singapore can survive such a dire situation of unprecedented magnitude and uncertain duration to emerge stronger.

Joachim Sim Khim Huang