Forum: Covid-19 cash award recipients include house officers

We refer to Mr S. Retnam's letter, "Consider cash award for house officers" (Dec 29), and thank him for his suggestion and concern for the well-being of our junior doctors.

As he rightly pointed out, our public healthcare workers work hard on the front line ensuring the well-being of patients.

In recognition of this, the Ministry of Health announced in November that the public healthcare institutions are paying out a Covid-19 Healthcare Award to recognise the contributions and dedication of their staff.

This is because they continue to juggle the responsibilities of running the public healthcare system while treating Covid-19 patients.

The recipients include house officers, medical officers and residents under MOH Holdings and working in the public healthcare institutions.

Public healthcare staff who have questions on their eligibility for the award can seek assistance from their respective institutions.

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all public healthcare staff for their continued effort in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Liem Yew Kan (Dr)

Director

Healthcare Manpower

MOH Holdings