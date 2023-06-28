Forum: Cover climate change at more school levels

About 40 participants, including school principals and teachers, went on guided walks and held discussions on Pulau Ubin on June 24 to mark Ubin Day 2023 (Over 7,300 species in latest list on S’pore biodiversity conservation, June 25).

They were also there to explore the island’s potential to be a classroom set in nature for interdisciplinary and experiential learning.

I am glad Ubin Day brought attention to the fact that teachers have a key role in ensuring students have the knowledge and values to act to address the developing climate crisis. Students can also be nurtured to become leaders in the global transition to sustainability.

There is an urgent need now for our national curriculum to cover biodiversity and climate change in technical and vocational education, higher education and teacher training.

Environment- or ecology-related content is now mostly taught to students taking biology and geography.

I know of a long-time secondary school biology teacher who attended a master’s programme in environmental science at the Nanyang Technological University to teach ecology more confidently to her students.

Let the “Ubin as a classroom” project begin.

Osman V.P. Mohamed