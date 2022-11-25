Forum: Course participants have to pass an assessment to be awarded speech and drama teaching certificate

I refer to the letter, “Can course really turn novices into certified speech and drama teachers?” (Nov 22).

Ms Irene Fong said that Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) offers a teaching certificate in speech and drama, and asked whether our 16 weekly sessions could turn a novice into a certified teacher.

Under our Centre for Lifelong Education (CLE), Nafa currently offers the Certificate in Teaching Speech and Drama – an entry-level course that introduces key concepts and skills in the teaching of speech and drama for engaged and collaborative learning.

Over 16 weeks, the course introduces drama in education, and relevant teaching frameworks and methodologies. At the end of the course, learners are required to pass an assessment by demonstrating competency in the fundamental knowledge and skills of teaching speech and drama, before they are awarded their certificates.

Aside from one consultation session held online for ease of organisation and at the preference of previous cohorts of learners, the other 15 sessions of the course are held entirely in person. The trainer also uses online hosting platforms such as Google Drive to give learners easier access to materials.

Additionally, a WhatsApp group is created for on-the-go discussions and sharing among learners and the trainer. Nafa strongly encourages our trainers to leverage technology to foster learning.

Our Certificate in Teaching Speech and Drama is one of CLE’s distinctive offerings. CLE has offered a course in this subject since 2013, welcoming students from diverse backgrounds in the arts and creative industries and beyond. It is a well-subscribed course, with many professionals from teaching and non-teaching sectors having attended it. The feedback for this course has also been very positive.

We thank Ms Fong for her feedback. Nafa is committed to continuously enhancing our courses to play an integral part in continuous education in arts and creative subjects.

Jeffery Tan (Dr)

Dean, Centre for Lifelong Education

Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts