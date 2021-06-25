Forum: Courier should wait to confirm receipt of parcel

Recently, I placed an order with an online shopping platform. The delivery was made to my flat on Sunday evening.

Upon arrival, the delivery man rang the bell but did not wait for the door to be opened.

By the time my mother-in-law opened the door, he was nowhere to be seen.

The delivery man had placed the parcel on the shoe rack at the entrance of my flat, taken a picture and left.

Subsequently, he told me via WhatsApp that his company's protocol meant that staff had to eschew direct contact with customers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

What would have happened had my parcel been stolen? Would the platform be held responsible and compensate me?

Even with the ongoing pandemic, it is the delivery man's duty to wait for the customer to open the door, and physically witness the customer's receipt of the parcel.

This would not require any direct contact between delivery man and customer, thus there would be little risk of Covid-19 transmission.

The vendor should review its delivery procedures before it incurs the wrath of more customers.

It is good to exercise caution to contain the spread of the virus.

But company procedures should not be followed blindly and carried to the extreme.

Teo Kok Seah