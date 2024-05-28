Forum: Couples need to work at preparing for marriage

I refer to the letter “Take more effort in educating couples on healthy relationships” (May 16).

As a senior family lawyer, I am continuing to see a rising trend of young couples in the first and second year of marriage contemplating divorce.

They are often serious about ending the marriage. The reasons they cite are incompatibility, or that they discovered certain behavioural traits of their spouse which they find troubling. I find this of great concern, as it shows that the couples focused more on the celebration of the marriage than on preparing themselves for married life ahead.

While there are mandatory co-parenting programmes which divorcing couples have to undergo to prepare for the journey ahead, attending marriage preparatory courses is voluntary.

Marriage in the 21st century, with both spouses working and many demands to be met, requires hard work to sustain.

More awareness of the need to prepare for marriage and to work hard at it has to come not only from the Government and other organisations, but also from families.

Families are a vital first line of support for couples. They should try to remain neutral when giving a couple advice, and encourage them to attend counselling sessions to save the marriage.

Often, spouses say that their counselling experience was not positive. They should not give up. After all, like physical symptoms, emotional pain takes time to heal.

Rajan Chettiar