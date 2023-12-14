Forum: Couple came to my aid after I fractured knee

I am grateful to Dorcas and Max, a couple who helped me when I tripped and fractured my right knee at HDB Hub on Dec 8 at around 12.40pm.

They came to my aid as soon as they heard me cry out after I fell. They checked my right leg, asked me how I felt and got staff from the Housing Board to bring me a chair to elevate my feet.

After calling for an ambulance, they checked to see if I had suffered other injuries and asked if I had hit my head on the floor.

The couple, who told me they were trained in first aid, stayed with me until the ambulance arrived and briefed the medics on what happened.

My heartfelt thanks to Dorcas and Max for being so calm and assuring when I was in distress.

Lau Siah Ing