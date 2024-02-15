Forum: Counsellors back calls for better regulation of mental health professions

We refer to recent articles and parliamentary discussions on advancing mental health and well-being (MPs propose ways to fight mental health stigma, improve care, Feb 7).

We are heartened that the discussions have taken a holistic approach and many aspects were covered in the discourse within and outside Parliament. The attention received demonstrates the heightened awareness of mental well-being in our communities.

Further, we are encouraged by the interdisciplinary and inter-agency approach to this matter of national concern.

Recognising that mental well-being is not contained in a specific setting but is relevant across family, community, work, and health arenas of one’s life is a huge step forward.

Mental well-being across the lifespan was also considered in these discussions. Combining medical, psychosocial-relational, and psychological interventions is another noteworthy aspect of the overall approach.

To this end, counsellors are heartened to be recognised as one of the disciplines working together to strengthen Singapore’s response to challenges in mental health and well-being.

Counsellors and counselling services are available in settings such as schools, universities, social services, healthcare, employee assistance programmes, and eldercare.

Accessibility to quality counselling and mental health services goes beyond where they are located; the resources and funding to seek these services are equally important. The discussion on insurance coverage and further funding to make counselling and other services more accessible is a good start.

As a profession, we have grown quickly in recent years. Over 1,200 members of the Singapore Association for Counselling (SAC) are practising counsellors; about 560 of them are registered counsellors, while 680 more are working towards full registration.

In the absence of statutory regulation, we urge members of the public to seek help from counsellors registered with SAC and listed on our website, who must adhere to established professional ethics and guidelines.

We support calls for better regulation of professions in the mental health space. A dedicated track for counselling was added to the Skills Framework for Social Services in November 2023. This and other efforts are leading to better gatekeeping in standards and quality of care in counselling.

We look forward to working closely with government bodies such as the National Mental Health Office on the need to further regulate counselling in pursuit of advancing mental health and well-being in Singapore.

Frederick Low (Associate Professor)

President

Singapore Association for Counselling